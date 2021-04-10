Your guide to avoiding Covid-19 at church and other religious services

There are few no-risk activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are ways to mitigate risks. Fully vaccinated people are, of course, at much lower risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus than people who haven't been vaccinated. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen advises approaching your activity decisions with that in mind.

(CNN) If you're wondering how to get back to in-person religious services, CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen recommends thinking about it like your finances.

Just like a financial budget helps you figure out what your spending limits are, a "coronavirus budget" can help you figure out where your boundaries are in terms of potentially risky activities -- including religious services, she said.

"When you're vaccinated, your budget now expands," said Wen, an emergency physician and visiting professor of health policy and management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health.

"You can do a lot more, but you still can't do everything. So, you should still choose the things that are the most meaningful to you, that are of the highest value. For example, if it's really important for you to return to in-person church services, don't also dine indoors in restaurants every night."

Some churches, synagogues, mosques and other houses of worship have been offering virtual or outdoor services. If you do attend in-person services inside, because unvaccinated people are still at higher risk, both vaccinated and unvaccinated people still need "to follow the public health measures recommended (by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," said Dr. Ada Stewart, a family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina, and the president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.