Billy Horschel has unfortunate slip on bank of Masters hole after removing shoes and socks for shot in water

(CNN) The Masters is normally associated with its pristine course, the perfect foliage and the immaculate outfits.

However, US golfer Billy Horschel ruined his perfect white trousers after suffering an unfortunate slip on Saturday at the Augusta National

The 34-year-old, playing in a group with three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, hit his second shot on the No. 13 hole into the water of Rae's Creek.

Horschel, instead of abandoning the ball and taking a shot penalty, decided to take drastic action.

The world No. 17 removed his shoes and socks and rolled his white trousers up to his knees as to keep them dry when he went in the water.

