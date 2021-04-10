Premier League leader Manchester City stunned by 10-man Leeds United

(CNN) Two goals from Stuart Dallas saw Leeds United secure an unlikely 2-1 victory against Premier League leader Manchester City, despite having captain Liam Cooper sent off in the first half.

Man City looked far more likely to get the winner after Ferran Torres had equalized for the home side, but Dallas' breakaway goal in stoppage time handed Leeds the win.

It was the fourth league defeat of the season for Pep Guardiola's Man City, which is 14 points clear at the top of the table ahead of a crucial Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund next week.

Leeds had only two shots throughout Saturday's game compared to City's 29, but it proved enough to get the win and move into the top half of the table.

