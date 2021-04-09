Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut launch to the space station

(CNN) The International Space Station is the place to be in April. Multiple arrivals and departures this month make the floating laboratory seem more like a hotel.

Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will launch to the space station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday.

The launch, docking and arrival of the new crew on the space station will air live on NASA's TV channel and website . Launch is expected at 3:42 a.m. ET.

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy holds up a toy cat that will be used in the Soyuz capsule to help indicate the start of weightlessness. Toys are often used as "zero-G indicators" during launches.

The crew will dock to the station at 7:07 a.m. ET, and the hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the station will open around 9 a.m. ET.

This speedy trip to the space station, which includes two orbits of Earth and about three hours of travel time, is courtesy of the new Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.

Read More