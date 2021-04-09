Russian cosmonauts, NASA astronaut launch to the space station

(CNN)The International Space Station is the place to be in April. Multiple arrivals and departures this month make the floating laboratory seem more like a hotel.
Russian space agency Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei will launch to the space station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Friday.
The launch, docking and arrival of the new crew on the space station will air live on NASA's TV channel and website. Launch is expected at 3:42 a.m. ET.
The crew will dock to the station at 7:07 a.m. ET, and the hatches between the Soyuz spacecraft and the station will open around 9 a.m. ET.
This speedy trip to the space station, which includes two orbits of Earth and about three hours of travel time, is courtesy of the new Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.
Their arrival will bring the total number of crew members on the station to 10 residents.
Astronauts on the space station have prepared for the new crew by setting up extra sleep stations and freeing up ports.
Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, along with NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, recently relocated the Soyuz MS-17 capsule from its port to make room for the latest crew launching from Baikonur.
Ryzhikov, Kud-Sverchkov and Rubins arrived on the space station in the Soyuz capsule after launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in October.
The crew members moved their spacecraft from the Rassvet module, which has an Earth-facing port, and relocated it to the Poisk docking port, which faces space, in March. This freed up the Rassvet module port for the new crew and their Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft.
Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov will return to Earth in the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft on April 17.
Members of the historic NASA-SpaceX Crew-1, including NASA astronauts Victor Glover Jr., Mike Hopkins, Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi, who launched from the US to the space station in November, will also return after the launch of Crew-2 next month.
This second rotation using the NASA-SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will include NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.
Crew-2, which could launch April 22, will join Crew-1 on the space station before Crew-1 returns to Earth.
