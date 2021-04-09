Pentagon police officer charged in shooting deaths in Maryland

(CNN) A Pentagon police officer was charged with two counts of second-degree murder Friday in the shooting deaths of two men in Maryland this week, authorities said.

Officer David Hall Dixon was off-duty at the time of the shooting. He was taken into custody Friday morning without incident, Takoma Park police said.

Dixon faces two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of use of a handgun in commission of a felony, and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting deaths of Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville, and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights.

He also faces attempted second-degree murder and use of a handgun in commission of a felony "in the assault on Michael Thomas," who was the driver of the vehicle the officer shot into.

Authorities say the incident took place at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of a condominium complex. The officer believed a car was being burgled and shot two people when they allegedly tried to flee in a vehicle. It's unclear if the two individuals were breaking into the car.

Read More