Two people shot and killed by an off-duty Pentagon police officer are identified by authorities

(CNN) Police have identified the two people shot and killed Wednesday by an off-duty federal officer in Takoma Park, Maryland. The officer believed they were breaking into a car, according to the authorities.

Dominique Williams, 32, of Hyattsville and James Lionel Johnson, 38, of District Heights, were shot by a member of the Pentagon Force Protection Agency, the Takoma Park Police Department said Thursday.

Authorities say the incident took place at about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a condominium complex. The officer believed a car was being burgled and shot two people when they allegedly tried to flee in a vehicle. It's unclear if the two individuals were breaking into the car.

Both Williams and Johnson suffered gunshot wounds and died after arriving at nearby Prince George's Hospital .

The Pentagon says the officer was a former Army Military Policeman, but authorities did not identify him. The officer has been with the agency since 2019, and had been a federal police officer since 2009, and an Army Military policeman prior to that, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said in a statement Thursday.

