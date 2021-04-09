Kansas State Senate leader called an officer 'donut boy' during his DUI arrest, police say

(CNN) The majority leader of the Kansas Senate, who was arrested last month for allegedly speeding and driving the wrong way on a divided highway, called a police officer, who tried to test his blood alcohol levels, "donut boy," according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The affidavit, which detailed the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Senator Gene Suellentrop, was obtained Thursday by CNN affiliate WIBW.

On March 16, police received several calls about a white SUV that was driving in the wrong direction on I-470 near the Burlingame Road exit in Topeka, according to the Office of the District Attorney, Third Judicial District of Kansas' news release.

Following the pursuit of Suellentrop's vehicle, once the car came to a complete stop, an officer exited his vehicle and gave the senator commands to shut off the car, according to the affidavit. Suellentrop did not respond to the commands and appeared confused and frightened with a "blank stare," according to the affidavit. He was also instructed twice to step out of the vehicle.

"While reaching into the vehicle I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from inside the vehicle," read the affidavit.

Read More