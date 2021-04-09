Ways to support humanitarian aid at the US-Mexico border

(CNN) More than 2 million migrants are expected to make it to the US-Mexico border by September, according to internal government estimates reviewed by CNN.

That number -- a record high -- includes an estimated 828,000 families and more than 200,000 unaccompanied children who are expected to arrive by the end of this fiscal year.

Many of those trying to cross into the US are single adults who will be turned away. But some families and children will be allowed to enter. The Biden administration will need thousands of additional beds through September just to keep up with the projected influx.

The pandemic has crippled the economies of many Latin American countries, leading many families to make the dangerous trek to the US border. Rampant Central American gang activity is another reason some are desperate to escape their home countries.

On CNN's Politically Sound podcast, CNN Political Director David Chalian spoke with Melissa Lopez, the executive director at Diocesan Migrant & Refugee Services in El Paso, about the ongoing crisis. To learn more, you can listen to the whole episode here.