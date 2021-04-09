California had its worst wildfire season ever last year -- and officials are now fearing more of the same

(CNN) After the worst wildfire season ever in 2020, California is bracing for more destruction this year due to worsening drought conditions and above-normal temperatures.

"We had world record-breaking high temperatures in our own backyard in California... 130 degrees in our state," Governor Gavin Newsom said Thursday as he launched a $536 million funding package to boost fire prevention projects.

The outlook is already ominous as 91% of the state is suffering from drought and has reported consecutive dry months since last October, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

"Even record investments in this space are not enough to deal with the magnitude of that reality," Newsom said. "But yes, we need to do more on forest management and vegetation management."

The new legislation will invest millions of dollars toward hiring additional fire personnel, buying mechanical equipment, building defensible spaces and developing vegetation-management projects that will control and slow down the fires, Newsom said.

