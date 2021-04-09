India's top court rejects plea to stop Rohingya deportations to Myanmar

New Delhi India's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a plea to stop the government from deporting to Myanmar some 150 Rohingya Muslims police detained last month, paving the way for them to be sent to a country where hundreds have been killed following a military coup.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been trying to send back Rohingyas, a Muslim minority from Myanmar who have found refuge in India after fleeing persecution and waves of violence over the years.

Two refugees petitioned the Supreme Court for the release of Rohingya refugees detained in the northern Jammu region last month , and to block the government from deporting them. Their plea argued that refugees in Jammu "have been illegally detained and jailed in a sub-jail now converted into a holding center."

Their petition added the Indian constitution -- which states that no person shall be deprived of life or personal liberty -- by principle includes the concept of non-refoulement, which forbids the expulsion of refugees to a country where they are likely to be subjected to persecution.

But Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said the deportations could go ahead, as long as officials followed due process.

