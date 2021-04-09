Si Woo Kim breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wood at the Masters

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 6:21 PM ET, Fri April 9, 2021

Kim lines up his putt with his 3-wood on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters.
Kim lines up his putt with his 3-wood on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters.

(CNN)All amateur golfers have been there: Hit a bad shot or miss a putt and you want to slam your club to the ground in frustration.

Well, Si Woo Kim, the South Korean who was placed in the top 10 on the second day of the Masters, showed it's not just amateur golfers who have to deal with those emotions and deal with the consequences.
Kim was having an excellent round on Friday, firmly in contention at the Augusta National with four birdies in the opening 14 holes.
    However, on the par-4 14th hole, the 25-year-old just missed his second putt by the smallest of margins, with his three-putt meaning he had to settle for a bogey.
      READ: Moe Norman: The 'Rain Man of golf' who amazed even the greats of the sport
        Read More
        Justin Rose eyes a par putt on the first hole Friday. Rose held a one-shot lead at the Masters heading into the weekend.
        Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
        Justin Rose eyes a par putt on the first hole Friday. Rose held a one-shot lead at the Masters heading into the weekend.
        Hide Caption
        1 of 19
        People spread out from one another as they watch Tommy Fleetwood putt on the 16th green Friday.
        Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
        People spread out from one another as they watch Tommy Fleetwood putt on the 16th green Friday.
        Hide Caption
        2 of 19
        Bryson DeChambeau, last year&#39;s US Open champion, plays a shot on the 13th hole Friday.
        Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
        Bryson DeChambeau, last year's US Open champion, plays a shot on the 13th hole Friday.
        Hide Caption
        3 of 19
        Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, left, watches the action Friday along with fellow Augusta National member Heidi Ueberroth.
        Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament
        Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, left, watches the action Friday along with fellow Augusta National member Heidi Ueberroth.
        Hide Caption
        4 of 19