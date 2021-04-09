Si Woo Kim breaks putter in frustration, forced to putt with wood at the Masters

(CNN) All amateur golfers have been there: Hit a bad shot or miss a putt and you want to slam your club to the ground in frustration.

Well, Si Woo Kim , the South Korean who was placed in the top 10 on the second day of the Masters , showed it's not just amateur golfers who have to deal with those emotions and deal with the consequences.

Kim was having an excellent round on Friday, firmly in contention at the Augusta National with four birdies in the opening 14 holes.

However, on the par-4 14th hole, the 25-year-old just missed his second putt by the smallest of margins, with his three-putt meaning he had to settle for a bogey.

Read More