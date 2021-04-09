Justin Rose charges into four-shot lead with commanding first-round 65 at the Masters

The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Lee Elder acknowledges applause as he joins Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In 1975, Elder became the first African American to ever play in the Masters.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Dustin Johnson, last year's Masters champion, plays a shot on the second hole Thursday.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Justin Rose hits out of a bunker on the second hole Thursday. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
This is the first time in two years that the Masters has allowed spectators on the course.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on the sixth hole Thursday.
The 2021 Masters golf tournament
Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson and their caddies walk to the sixth green on Thursday.