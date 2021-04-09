Justin Rose charges into four-shot lead with commanding first-round 65 at the Masters

Photos: The 2021 Masters golf tournament Lee Elder acknowledges applause as he joins Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In 1975, Elder became the first African American to ever play in the Masters. Hide Caption 1 of 15

Dustin Johnson, last year's Masters champion, plays a shot on the second hole Thursday.

Justin Rose hits out of a bunker on the second hole Thursday. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.

This is the first time in two years that the Masters has allowed spectators on the course.

Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on the sixth hole Thursday.

Sergio Garcia, Webb Simpson and their caddies walk to the sixth green on Thursday.