(CNN) —

Spanx leggings are practically made for at-home comfort, whether you’re wearing them to get some work done or settling in for a YouTube yoga class. Now, one of the brand’s best-selling styles, the Look at Me Now Seamless Moto Leggings, are 50% off for one day and one day only: Friday, April 9. Your grand total per pair that day: $44 — that’s half off their usual price.

Look at Me Now Seamless Legging, Very Black ($44, originally $88; spanx.com )

Look at Me Now Seamless Legging, Indigo Sky ($44, originally $88; spanx.com )

Look at Me Now Seamless Legging, Wine ($44, originally $88; spanx.com)

These leggings are designed with wicking fabric, which makes them great for yoga, Pilates, running or — if we’re being honest — hanging out on the couch. They come in three colors to match your go-to tops and hoodies: Very Black, and two new shades, Wine and Indigo Sky.

The pattern is great for pairing with graphic T-shirts and sports shirts, and it has some secret shaping powers with four-way stretch and a double-layer waistband so you feel supported while you’re moving (or sitting). Speaking of waistbands, it hits at the natural waist, so the leggings are neither super high-waisted nor low rise. Bonus: They’re designed without a center seam so you don’t have to think about camel toe either.

Just be sure to scoop up your size — they come in XS to 1X — and color before this flash sale is over.

For more great Spanx deals, check out CNN Coupons.