This weekend, you’ll find a deal on our top pick for budget earbuds, discounted Casper mattresses and savings on furniture from Apt2B. All that and more below.

Sephora Sephora

Beauty lovers, rejoice! Sephora’s Beauty Insider Spring Savings Event, during which members of the beauty store’s loyalty program scoop up major deals from major brands, is now open to just top-tier Rouge members. Those who have attained Rouge status can snag their 20% off sitewide discount when they use code OMGSPRING now through April 19, while VIBs will be able to save 15% starting on April 13 and Insiders will be 10% off starting on April 15. Start shopping as soon as your able to avoid your favorite beauty buy selling out during this stellar savings event.

Amazon EarFun Air

If you’re looking to spend less than $100 on earbuds, go with the EarFun Air. We named these buds our top pick for best budget earbuds after five months of testing, and they snagged the title of “best earbuds for working from home,” too. Best of all, right now, The white Earfun Air colorway is even cheaper than usual, thanks to an extra 10% off when you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Sounds like a pretty great deal to us.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

Spending more time at home means plenty of time to refine your culinary skill set and perfect your favorite recipes, so if you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer’s latest weekend sale is on, so you can upgrade your pots, pans and other kitchen tools for up to 50% off.

You’ll find discounts on everything from waffle irons to sauce pans and skillets to entire cookware sets. Top brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Demeyere, Staub, Green Pan and Scanpan are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to start spring off with a new mattress. Casper is offering 15% off their Nova and Wave mattresses and 10% off their Original and Elements mattresses with promo code APRIL21 during the brand’s Spring Sale. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by April 13.

Apt2B Apt2B

Whether you’re looking for a few new pieces of decor to spruce up your space or you’re in need of something bigger, like a sofa or dresser, look no further than Apt2B’s 10th Anniversary Sale. Through April 19, the home retailer is taking 15% off storewide, 20% off orders of $2,999 or more, and 25% off orders of $3,999 or more, so you can find stylish home goods for far cheaper than usual.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts at Adidas — indoor or outdoor — since the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide with code SPRING. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% off any purchase, 25% off orders over $125 and 30% off orders of $200 or more. The entire site, including shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

The Home Depot

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Spring has officially arrived at The Home Depot. At the mega home retailer’s Spring Savings Event, shoppers save up big on thousands of items necessary to usher in a new season, including outdoor power tools, cleaning products, grills, patio furniture and more. It’s just the occasion you’ve been waiting for to revamp your home and outdoor space.

Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector ($459.99, originally $579.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nebula Capsule II Smart Mini Projector

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a discounted projector from Anker’s Nebula. The Capsule II allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live ($109, originally $169.99; amazon.com)

Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Underscored previously dubbed Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live the most comfortable earbuds around, and now you can snag a new pair on sale. Amazon is marking down the buds in Mystic White to $109 — just $2 away from the lowest price we’ve seen. These bean-shaped buds nestle against your ear to deliver a robust soundstage. For more info, read our full review here.

Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep Eight Sleep

Improve your sleep situation at Eight Sleep’s Sleep Better Sale. You can nab $100 off the Pod mattress, $50 off the Pod Pro Cover, plus 20% off all accessories with your Pod or Pod Pro Cover purchase. You’ll also score an additional $150 off the Pod or Pod Pro by stacking the code AFF150 on top of this offer. Essentially, it’s the sale of your dreams.

Madewell

Madewell Madewell

Your new spring wardrobe is within reach, thanks to Madewell’s latest sale. For just one more day, take up to 40% off your purchase when you use code SPRINGITON at checkout. It’s your chance to save on everything from the brand’s signature denim to breezy tees and cute, warm-weather tops. Just be sure to add your favorites to cart soon.

Apple Watch Series 6 ($319.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Watch Series 6

If you’ve had your eye on the latest Apple Watch Series 6, you can save on the 40mm GPS Product Red version starting now on Amazon. This model is down to $319.99 — that’s $80 off the list price of $399.99 and the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model. The discount will be automatically applied at checkout, but just be sure to snag yours before this hot item sells out.

Reebok

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s Anniversary Sale is on now, which means markdowns sitewide for members of the brand’s loyalty program (it’s free to join!). Use code YAY at checkout to take $30 off orders of $90 or more, so you can snag a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories for less. And when you spend over $60, the same promo code will qualify you for a free three-pack of black face masks with your purchase — the cost of the masks won’t count toward your $90 purchase, but all you have to do is add them to your cart to see the savings.

Apple Magic Keyboard ($249, originally $349; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Magic Keyboard

Add a Magic Keyboard to your fourth-generation iPad Pro for less right now. Amazon is marking down the keyboard to just $249, $100 off its usual price and the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the device. In addition to providing a top-notch typing experience for your iPad, the keyboard also boasts a trackpad, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys and front and back protection for your tablet.

Jabra Elite 45h ($69.99, originally $99.99; walmart.com)

Amazon Jabra Elite 45h

If you’re in need of an affordable pair of headphones, consider picking up a pair of Jabra Elite 45h from Walmart. Back down to just $69.99 (that’s its all-time lowest price), these on-ear headphones are comfortable and look downright sleek. Though they lost points in our hands-on test for lack of active noise cancellation and the fact that they let in quite a bit of background noise during calls, this discount might just make them a worthwhile purchase for those who aren’t too concerned with blocking out sounds around them.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ($189.99, originally $199.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung’s newest and best earbuds are down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen, at $10 off on Amazon. Snag your own pair of Galaxy Buds Pro — our top earbuds pick for Android users — for just $189.99 in Phantom Black, Phantom Silver or Phantom Violet; just be sure to shop soon, as they’re likely to sell out fast. In our review of the buds, we found that they offer crystal-clear sound, feel great in your ears, boast a solid battery life and excel at letting in ambient noise when you want them to. Read our full assessment of the Galaxy Buds Pro here.

Chewy

Chewy Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is hosting a Refresh Your Nest Sale right now, featuring savings on everything you need to turn your house into a home for your four-legged family members. Take up to 30% off scratching posts, beds, playpens and more, or mix and match three items, including food at water bowls, to get one for free. You could also opt for an e-gift card to use on a future purchase when you buy select furniture, crates and beds. Now that’s something to get tails wagging.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro (starting at $879.99; woot.com)

Apple Apple iPhone 11 Pro

In need of a new iPhone? Woot! has some new, unlocked iPhone 11 Pro models up for grabs for as low as $879.99 for a limited time. Choose from Midnight Green and silver colorways, and select how much storage you need: 64GB, 256GB or 512GB. Your purchase comes with Apple’s one-year limited warranty, and the phone itself features everything you’ve come to expect from Apple’s ubiquitous device, including a Super Retina XDR display and Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Read our full review of the 11 Pro here for more details.

Best Buy

Best Buy Best Buy

Now’s the right time to stock up on discounted tech: Best Buy’s Outlet Event is on. Through April 18, you can save on clearance and open-box items, including appliances, TVs, laptops and more, not to mention a selection of marked-down refurbs. If you opt for an open-box product, Best Buy will list the condition so you know exactly what you’re getting. Plus, most items come with Best Buy’s warranty and the retailer’s Return and Exchange

