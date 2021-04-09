The election that voters don't want anyone to win

(CNN) "Unfortunately, I have to vote and choose one, but here we can't even choose the least bad because all of them are bad," sighed 30-year-old photographer Abraham Medina, explaining why he's still undecided ahead of Peru's presidential election.

Blanca Cagua, a 25-year-old nurse, is similarly unimpressed by the country's 18 presidential candidates.

"All they have done is to fight among themselves, we expect them to show they are capable of moving the country forward during this pandemic," she told CNN.

Photographer Abraham Medina, 30, told CNN he thinks all of the candidates are bad.

On April 11, Peruvians are set to choose the country's fifth president in just four years, as it reels from the highest coronavirus death rate in Latin America per capita.

But years of corruption scandals have left voters disgusted with the political class, and seemingly unimpressed with the array of candidates that includes career politicians, an eccentric ultra-conservative businessman and a former national team soccer player.

