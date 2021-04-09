The election that voters don't want anyone to win

(CNN)"Unfortunately, I have to vote and choose one, but here we can't even choose the least bad because all of them are bad," sighed 30-year-old photographer Abraham Medina, explaining why he's still undecided ahead of Peru's presidential election.
Blanca Cagua, a 25-year-old nurse, is similarly unimpressed by the country's 18 presidential candidates.
"All they have done is to fight among themselves, we expect them to show they are capable of moving the country forward during this pandemic," she told CNN.
On April 11, Peruvians are set to choose the country's fifth president in just four years, as it reels from the highest coronavirus death rate in Latin America per capita.
But years of corruption scandals have left voters disgusted with the political class, and seemingly unimpressed with the array of candidates that includes career politicians, an eccentric ultra-conservative businessman and a former national team soccer player.
Voting is mandatory, but more than a quarter of respondents intend to leave their vote blank, don't know who they will vote for, or won't choose any of the candidates, according to an opinion poll published April 4 by the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP) for Peruvian newspaper La Republica.
That's a higher proportion than those that intend to vote for any of the individual candidates.
"Among this group there is a group that is bewildered, but there is another group, I would say the majority, that is upset and fed up, indignant with the current political choices that are not close to their expectations," Hernán Chaparro, a professor of media and public opinion at University of Lima, told CNN.
With none of the candidates polling over 10%, according to IEP, anything could happen.
Such a fragmented field means the top two candidates will likely end up in a runoff vote on June 6, before a winner is sworn in on July 28.
Candidates who progress to the runoff usually receive much higher levels of support, according to Chaparro, who said this year's low voter enthusiasm for any candidate is unprecedented.
The four top-polling candidates, according to IEP, are only between 8-10% popularity, with Keiko Fujimori and Hernando de Soto tied for first place at 9.8%.
Fujimori, a right-wing conservative who has promised to focus on security issues, is the daughter of former president Alberto Fujimori. First elected in 1990, he fled the country in 2000 amid allegations of corruption.
Ultimately found guilty in multiple criminal trials, the 82-year-old is serving out a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses. A humanitarian pardon issued to the former president was overturned by Peru's Supreme Court in 2019.
His daughter Keiko is the subject of a long-running corruption investigation and prosecutors recently asked a court for a 30-year jail term on charges linked to organized crime and money laundering. She has denied the allegations.
De Soto, 79, is a renowned economist running on a centrist ticket who served as an adviser on Keiko's 2016 presidential campaign.
Most of the candidates are hard to place on the traditional left-right political spectrum, and the field is full of populist proposals.