At least 125 dead as rival groups clash in Sudan's West Darfur, medical group says

(CNN) Clashes between rival groups have so far claimed at least 125 lives and left 208 others injured in the volatile west Darfur region of Sudan, according to the Western Darfur State Doctors Committee.

The violence has continued in El Geneina city, the capital of West Darfur state, for a sixth day in a row, the medical group said.

"This is by far the biggest wave of violence in Darfur (since the 2020 peace agreement was reached,)" a doctor working in West Darfur told CNN.

Videos posted from El Geneina on Monday and Tuesday showed fires burning in the town.

"People were displaced from the conflict villages, they ran carrying nothing but their clothes on, many of them are here near the hospital I work in with no food, no money, nothing at all," the doctor said.

