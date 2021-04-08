This was excerpted from the April 7 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) A report that the Paris elite, including possibly even government ministers, have been savoring champagne and nibbling on foie gras and langoustines at clandestine upscale brasseries sparked outrage in the world's culinary capital. French TV channel M6 aired an undercover video showing a waiter informing a guest that there was no need to worry about Covid-19 inside a shuttered dining club, where other lucky patrons were shown exchanging cheek kisses.

It also wouldn't be the first time that those in power who lay down the lockdown law have effectively said do as I say, not as I do.

It doesn't take much to get the French on the streets. So if new details blow the lid off the scandal we might see the hoi polloi gathering outside the underground restaurants demanding their own helpings of lobster and foie gras. To which the retort might come from within: Let them eat cake.

'Before the summer is over'

It's the first rough timeline for the US to start sharing excess vaccine doses with other countries. On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he is eyeing the end of summer as a time when the US can begin shipping some of its surplus: "My hope is before the summer is over, I'm talking to you all about how we have even access to more vaccines than we need to take care of every American, and we're helping other poor countries, countries around the world that don't have the money, the time, the expertise," Biden said at the White House . "Until this vaccine is available to the world and we're beating back the virus in other countries we're not really completely safe."

Just business

The Republican Party and corporate America were once indistinguishable. GOP lawmakers would lower taxes and cut regulations, and big business would fund their campaigns and supply cushy retirement jobs on the board. But the fraught politics left in Trump's wake are causing an ugly fracture.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a dry sort not known for tantrums, fired off an extraordinary tirade . "From election law to environmentalism to radical social agendas to the Second Amendment, parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government," said the Kentucky Republican, a longtime defender of big companies using their corporate cash reserves to shape US elections. "Corporations will invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."

Big business isn't sentimental. Executives could yet reconcile with the GOP over shared resistance to Biden's plans to raise the corporate tax rate in order to pay for his infrastructure package. And there's no way they'll pull their millions of dollars in campaign cash if Republicans look likely to win back control of Congress and the White House.