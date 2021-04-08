The week in 38 photos

Lightning strikes near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, also known as George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 6. The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin started in Minneapolis last week, 10 months after Floyd's death. Joshua Lott/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Stanford players celebrate after Arizona's Aari McDonald, bottom right, missed her shot at the end of the national championship game on Sunday, April 4. Stanford won its third national title in women's basketball — and its first in 29 years — with a 54-53 victory. See the best photos from the tournament Elsa/Getty Images

A health worker at a charity hospital in Belém, Brazil, sings and prays for a Covid-19 patient as part of Easter celebrations on Sunday, April 4. In pictures: The coronavirus pandemic Tarso Sarraf/AFP/Getty Images

Law enforcement officials investigate the scene after a man rammed his car into a police barrier outside the US Capitol on Friday, April 2. Officer William "Billy" Evans was killed in the attack, and another officer was injured. The suspect exited the vehicle with a knife and was fatally shot by police, the US Capitol Police said in a statement. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

NASA's Perseverance rover took a selfie on Mars with the Ingenuity helicopter on Tuesday, April 6. The 4-pound helicopter is sitting about 13 feet away from the rover. See photos from Perseverance's mission to Mars NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and her son Prince Charles pose for a photo together in Windsor, England. The photo, which was taken in the garden of Frogmore House, was released on Friday, April 2. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Fans fill the seats of Globe Life Field for the Texas Rangers' season opener in Arlington on Monday, April 5. It was one of the first full-capacity sporting events that we've seen since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Jeffrey McWhorter/AP

A fan attaches balloons for rapper DMX outside of his hospital in White Plains, New York, on Tuesday, April 6. DMX, who had suffered a heart attack, died in the hospital, according to his family on Friday. He was 50. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs shoots a long 3-pointer to beat UCLA in the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, April 3. The dramatic buzzer-beater gave the Bulldogs a 93-90 overtime win and a spot in the national championship game, which they lost to Baylor. In pictures: March Madness 2021 Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Ana Maria Moreno Portillo embraces her daughter in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, after they were deported from the United States on Monday, April 5. They are from Guatemala. Christian Chavez/AP

This aerial photo, taken on Friday, April 2, shows rescue workers at the site of a deadly train derailment in eastern Taiwan, just north of Hualien. An eight-car passenger train carrying 498 people derailed in a tunnel, killing at least 50 people and injuring dozens more, authorities said. Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images

Ashley Solis, one of the massage therapists who has accused NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct, wipes away tears while reading a statement in Houston on Tuesday, April 6. More than 20 women have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, who has denied any wrongdoing. Yi-Chin Lee/Houston Chronicle/AP

People watch migratory birds at a wetland near the Yalu River in Dandong, China, on Sunday, April 4. AFP/Getty Images

A rare albino wallaby peers out of its mother's pouch at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Auckley, England, on Wednesday, April 7. Danny Lawson/PA Images/Getty Images

Lee Elder acknowledges applause Thursday, April 8, as he joins Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In 1975, Elder became the first African American to ever play in the Masters. See the best pictures from this year's Masters Matt Slocum/AP

A specially designed vehicle transports the mummy of King Ramesses III from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir Square to the new National Museum of Egyptian Civilization during a parade in Cairo on Saturday, April 3. Islam Safwat/Getty Images

The Easter Bunny makes a surprise appearance during a White House press briefing on Monday, April 5. Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Cemetery workers in São Paulo, Brazil, lower a coffin at the Vila Formosa cemetery on Wednesday, April 7. The person had died from complications related to Covid-19. On Tuesday, Brazil broke its previous daily record for Covid-19 fatalities. Andre Penner/AP

Victoria Francis, left, and Kylie Welker wrestle Friday, April 2, at the Olympic Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

A bus was set on fire in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Wednesday, April 7. Unionists and nationalists in the country have been clashing with police and each other. Unrest first broke out last week amid rising tensions relating to Brexit and unionist anger over a decision by police not to prosecute leaders of the Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions during the funeral of a former leading IRA figure. In west Belfast on Wednesday, rioters clashed along the so-called peace line dividing predominantly unionist and nationalist communities. Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Anti-coup protesters hold improvised weapons during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar, on Saturday, April 3. Protesters have been met with deadly force in Myanmar, where the military seized power in a coup on February 1. Getty Images

Baylor's Flo Thamba blocks a shot by Gonzaga's Corey Kispert during the NCAA Tournament final on Monday, April 5. Baylor won 86-70 to win its first national title in men's basketball. Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

This aerial photo, taken on Saturday, April 3, shows a reservoir near the old Piney Point phosphate plant in Bradenton, Florida. The Manatee County Public Safety Department declared a state of emergency and ordered an evacuation of the reservoir site and surrounding areas after a leak was discovered in a containment wall. There was concern that the leak could cause a collapse of phosphogypsum stacks, waste that is created during fertilizer production and phosphate rock mining. Tiffany Tompkins/The Bradenton Herald/AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, second from right, attends the evidence-hearing stage of his corruption trial in Jerusalem on Monday, April 5. Netanyahu faces charges in three separate cases. He did not speak during Monday's proceedings but has previously denied the charges, describing them as a media-fueled witch hunt against him. Abir Sultan/Pool/AP

Leona Mezga, who turned 102 years old on Saturday, April 3, waves to well-wishers at her assisted-living facility in Streetsboro, Ohio. Her birthday celebrations included a parade, cupcakes and the Easter Bunny. Lisa Scalfaro/Kent Ravenna Record-Courier/USA Today Network

The Rev. John Kellogg, rector of Christ Church, wears a protective mask Sunday, April 4, as he distributes communion at a sunrise Easter service that was held at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Reuters

Swimmers enjoy the Jubilee Pool in Penzance, England, on Tuesday, April 6. The community-run pool had just reopened to the public. Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Singer Miley Cyrus performs during the Tribute to Frontline Heroes, which took place between Final Four basketball games in Indianapolis on Saturday, April 3. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos/Getty Images

Leanne Montenegro, who doesn't like the sight of needles, covers her eyes as she receives a Covid-19 vaccine in Miami on Monday, April 5. Lynne Sladky/AP

Farmers in Amritsar, India, shout slogans on Monday, April 5, as they protest against controversial agricultural reforms. Narinder Nanu/AFP/Getty Images

A man wears a mask of German Chancellor Angela Merkel while protesting Covid-19 restrictions in Stuttgart, Germany, on Saturday, April 3. Andreas Gebert/Reuters

Tampa Bay's Barclay Goodrow, left, and Columbus' Eric Robinson fall down while battling for the puck during an NHL game in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday, April 1. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Victor Tripiana reaches out to a plastic sheet to touch the hand of his daughter-in-law Silvia Fernandez Sotto at his assisted-living home in Tandil, Argentina, on Sunday, April 4. Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, residents have not been able to have physical contact with their relatives. Natacha Pisarenko/AP

This aerial photo, taken on Tuesday, April 6, shows damaged houses after a cyclone triggered flash floods in East Flores, Indonesia. Aditya Pradana Putra/Antara Foto/Reuters

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson eats ice cream during a visit to the Haven Perran Sands Holiday Park in Perranporth, England, on Wednesday, April 7. Johnson was visiting businesses to see how they were preparing to reopen. Tom Nicholson/WPA/Getty Images

A seagull cries out at a beach in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, on Tuesday, April 6. A snowstorm is approaching in the background. Michael Probst/AP