Local doctor and two children are among 5 killed in South Carolina mass shooting, authorities say

(CNN) At least five people are dead after what authorities are calling a "case of a mass shooting" at a home in York County, South Carolina.

The victims of the Wednesday evening shooting near Rock Hill included a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, the York County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. The family was "very prominent and very well known" in the county, York County Sheriff spokesman Trent Faris said.

Police were called to the scene following reports of a shooting at 4:45 p.m.

"Dr. Robert Lesslie & his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in the home & died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their 2 grandchildren. James Lewis of Gastonia, was working at the home & died from gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said.

The grandchildren were ages 5 and 9, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

