Local doctor and two grandchildren are among 5 killed in South Carolina mass shooting, authorities say

(CNN) At least five people are dead after what authorities are calling a "case of a mass shooting" at a home in York County, South Carolina.

The victims of the Wednesday evening shooting near Rock Hill included a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren, the York County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. The family was "very prominent and very well known" in the county, York County Sheriff spokesman Trent Faris said.

Police were called to the scene following reports of a shooting at 4:45 p.m.

"Dr. Robert Lesslie & his wife, Barbara Lesslie were both found in the home & died as a result of gunshot wounds, as well as their 2 grandchildren. James Lewis of Gastonia, was working at the home & died from gunshot wounds," the sheriff's office said.

During the news conference following the shooting, Faris said he has lived in the area all his life and that "Dr. Lesslie was my doctor growing up."

