Undercover NYPD officer arrests woman who allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs and threatened violence

New York (CNN) An undercover officer with the New York Police Department arrested a woman yelling anti-Asian slurs at a Chinatown nail salon, according to city officials.

Sharon Williams, 50, allegedly went into the nail salon Tuesday afternoon and is accused of making anti-Asian statements and having "physically threatened people inside," said NYPD spokesperson Det. Denise Moroney.

Williams then went outside the salon and allegedly started yelling and threatening violence against an Asian woman, police said. CNN reached out to the salon for a comment on the incident.

A complaint filed by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office clarified that the woman who was harassed outside was an undercover officer and ended up arresting Williams.

The arrest was the first since the department began an initiative at the end of March deploying undercover officers to combat the increase of anti-Asian violence, the NYPD said in a tweet.

