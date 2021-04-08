Customs officials have seized over 20 million counterfeit masks since the beginning of the year

(CNN) Millions of counterfeit masks have been seized by Customers and Border Protection (CBP) officials since the start of the pandemic. But the last few months have seen an "exponential increase" in counterfeit mask seizures, a CBP official told CNN.

Since the start of the pandemic, CBP has seized more than 34 million counterfeit masks, most of them modeled to resemble N95 or KN95 masks. Around 20 million of those masks were caught in 2021, said John Leonard, acting executive assistant commissioner of the agency's Office of Trade.

"The mask is really the most visible symbol of this pandemic," Leonard told CNN. "[Counterfeiters] look into taking advantage of this situation."

The counterfeit masks resemble N95 respirators , considered the most effective mask in preventing coronavirus transmission, but don't offer the same level of protection, Leonard said. They might be missing some of the components that make N95 masks so effective, such as headbands to maintain a sealed fit.

CNN reported in February that the agency had seized 14 million counterfeit masks from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of 2020. That month, the amount of masks officials were seizing "blew up again," Leonard said.

