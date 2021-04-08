LAPD officers are accused of racial profiling during an arrest of a Black man outside his home

(CNN) A Black man says officers with the Los Angeles Police Department violated his civil rights by racially profiling and wrongfully arresting him in a May 2019 incident during which he was mistaken for a man violating a restraining order, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

"Is this the dude?" says an LAPD officer on newly released bodycam video from the incident. "Probably," said the other officer as they drove up to Antone Austin, 42, who was outside of his Hollywood home around 3 p.m. to pick up garbage cans.

Police were responding to a call from a woman regarding her ex-boyfriend and a restraining order violation. She had given no description of the suspect, which did not deter officers from pursuing Austin, according to the complaint filed in federal court last year.

A judge unsealed the video from the officer's body-worn camera last week. The two clips, each a little over two minutes, obtained by CNN from a representative for Austin, show the quick escalation.

CNN has requested comment from LAPD and the police union. The City Attorney's office said it did not have a comment.

