Colorado vaccination site shuts down early after 11 people have 'expected' adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine, officials say

(CNN) A Colorado mass vaccination site paused operations this week after 11 people experienced adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 1,700 people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on Wednesday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, a soccer stadium where the state of Colorado and health care provider Centura Health operate a mass vaccination site . The 11 people reported feeling nauseous and dizzy after they were vaccinated, Colorado health officials said.

Two of the patients were transported to a hospital "out of an abundance of caution," while the other nine were given juice and water to recover, according to a statement from the Colorado State Joint Information Center.

Officials didn't elaborate on the two hospital patients' conditions.

"The state has no reason to believe that people who were vaccinated today at Dick's Sporting Goods Park should be concerned," state health officials said.

