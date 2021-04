A growing number of US colleges and universities are requiring students to get Covid-19 vaccinations

(CNN) As colleges and universities nationwide make plans to welcome back students in the fall, a growing number have announced they will require all students to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before returning to campus.

So far, at least 14 colleges have said vaccinations will be required, according to a CNN tally -- and that number is expected to grow.

Universities have been implementing vaccination policies since late March, when Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, became one of the first to say that having all students vaccinated will allow for an "expedited return to pre-pandemic normal," making more in-person classes possible, as well as more on-campus events that will be allowed.

"This health policy update means that, with limited exceptions, all students planning to attend in the Fall 2021 semester must be fully vaccinated," a statement from Rutgers president Jonathan Holloway said, adding that proof of vaccination will be required.

Rutgers faculty and staff members are also being strongly urged to get vaccinated, but the statement did not say that it was required for them.

