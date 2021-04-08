Navajo Nation calls on restoration of Bears Ears National Monument during Deb Haaland visit to Utah

(CNN) More than three years after the Bears Ears National Monument in Utah was drastically shrunk in size, tribal leaders and activists are hopeful that Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland would soon recommend its restoration.

Haaland is visiting the Utah monument on her first trip as the new interior secretary this week. She arrived on Wednesday for three days of meetings and hikes in the sprawling region rich in red rock canyons, cliff dwellings and numerous archeological sites.

President Joe Biden has ordered a review of the monument's boundaries after former President Donald Trump ordered them reduced by roughly 85% in 2017.

Five tribes, including the Navajo, that trace their lineage to this region have fought for years to protect a land they consider sacred and for a chance to have a voice in how their ancestral homelands are managed.

On Wednesday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and other tribal leaders met with Haaland in Bluff, Utah. Nez said he supports the restoration of the monument's original boundaries and the potential expansion to 1.9 million acres.

