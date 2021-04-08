Tommy Fleetwood hits memorable hole-in-one at Masters

By Ben Morse, CNN

Updated 7:08 PM ET, Thu April 8, 2021

Tommy Fleetwood waves to the gallery as he walks up the first fairway during the first round of the Masters.
(CNN)He was having a poor opening round of the Masters, but in one fell swoop, that all changed for Tommy Fleetwood.

In the most famous setting, the Englishman made a dramatic hole-in-one at the par-three 16th on Thursday to shoot him up the leaderboard at Augusta.
Traveling over the pond and avoiding the bunkers that surround the green, Fleetwood's ball carefully dissected all obstacles to bounce a few times before finding the hole.
    Fleetwood, who shot to prominence after his friendship with Francesco Molinari during the Ryder Cup, had a relieved look on his face as he lifted his arms aloft in celebration in synchronicity with the fans upon seeing his ball drop in.
      It's his second consecutive tournament with an ace after the world No. 24 also landed one at the WGC Match Play event.
        And it's becoming an expensive habit for the 30-year-old as it is tradition for any golfer who hits a hole-in-one to buy a drink for all his fellow players.
        He'll also get the commemorative crystal vase handed out four the achievement at the Masters which he'll be able to keep forever.
          Lee Elder acknowledges applause as he joins Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In 1975, Elder became the first African American to ever play in the Masters.
          Lee Elder acknowledges applause as he joins Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus as honorary starters at the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Georgia. In 1975, Elder became the first African American to ever play in the Masters.
          Dustin Johnson, last year&#39;s Masters champion, plays a shot on the second hole Thursday.
          Dustin Johnson, last year's Masters champion, plays a shot on the second hole Thursday.
          Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on the sixth hole Thursday.
          Rory McIlroy hits out of the rough on the sixth hole Thursday.
          This is the first time in two years that the Masters has allowed spectators on the course.
          This is the first time in two years that the Masters has allowed spectators on the course.
