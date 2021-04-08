Tommy Fleetwood hits memorable hole-in-one at Masters

(CNN) He was having a poor opening round of the Masters, but in one fell swoop, that all changed for Tommy Fleetwood.

In the most famous setting, the Englishman made a dramatic hole-in-one at the par-three 16th on Thursday to shoot him up the leaderboard at Augusta

Traveling over the pond and avoiding the bunkers that surround the green, Fleetwood's ball carefully dissected all obstacles to bounce a few times before finding the hole.

Fleetwood, who shot to prominence after his friendship with Francesco Molinari during the Ryder Cup, had a relieved look on his face as he lifted his arms aloft in celebration in synchronicity with the fans upon seeing his ball drop in.

It's his second consecutive tournament with an ace after the world No. 24 also landed one at the WGC Match Play event.

