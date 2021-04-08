CNN 10 - April 9, 2021

Story highlights
This page includes the show Transcript
The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news
April 9, 2021
BLURBS
1. Name Amazon's founder, who's one of the richest people in the world whose company has changed the U.S. retail landscape.
2. In what nation, which is considered the world's largest democracy, are coronavirus cases and new restrictions on the rise?
3. In what city were the remains of 22 ancient rulers recently transferred from their old museum to a new one?
4. Name the southeast Asian country whose military assumed control in February following a coup, though large civilian protests have taken place since then.
5. Name the historic, World War II naval battle which included the sinking of the USS Johnston, a ship that was recently located and explored by a submersible.
6. The cherry blossoms that bloom annually in Washington, D.C. were originally a gift from what nation in 1912?
7. Information from more than 530 million Facebook accounts was recently noticed on a hacker website. In what year was this information hacked?
8. What is the term for the "digital stamp" that proves ownership of digital artworks and is changing the online art world for creators and collectors?
9. What is the two-word term for a controversial form of proof that someone has received a coronavirus vaccine (and which may be required by some countries and organizations in the future)?
10. Because of a change in how they do business, some American restaurants are scrambling to obtain what kind of condiment?
