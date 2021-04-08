Away
Away has dropped a bunch of new products and great collaborations over the past couple of months, and now the brand is releasing a new collection of typically well-designed travel accessories just in time for a major case of spring wanderlust — and planning ahead for trips when it’s safe again. And usefully, the luggage company’s new line of must-have accessories is all about staying well while you travel.

Each item is meant to bring a little peace of mind to travelers and keep them comfortable while getting from point A to point B. There’s a face mask, sleep mask and compression socks for long flights. And for maximum coziness, you can pick up a new neck pillow and travel blanket too. Read on for more details about each of the latest Away products.

The Face Mask ($35; awaytravel.com)

Available in black and navy, this mask comes prepared for travel with antimicrobial material and disposable filters (you can order more in packs of 10 for $10). It also comes with a handy pouch so you can store it before and after uses — then just pop it in the wash to clean it.

The Sleep Mask ($45; awaytravel.com)

With minimalist styling and colorways in black, navy and a soft coastal blue, this sleep mask features dynamic thermoregulation so you stay comfortable while you’re catching an in-flight nap — plus, there’s an antimicrobial finish on the outside for even more peace of mind.

The Neck Pillow ($55; awaytravel.com)

Made with the same thermoregulation as The Sleep Mask, The Neck Pillow boasts its antimicrobial coating on the exterior of its fabric, along with a handy pouch for storage when you’re not snoozing. It’s available in a few color combos, including black/gray, navy/gray and green/gray.

The Travel Blanket ($95; awaytravel.com)

Not too light and not too heavy, this blanket features dynamic thermoregulation to keep slumbering passengers cozy en route, and it has some well-thought-out details like a kangaroo pocket and foot pocket. It also integrates with The Neck Pillow with snaps to connect the two, so you can achieve peak comfort in seconds.

The Compression Sock ($35; awaytravel.com)

With black, navy and olive colorways to match your favorite travel-day outfit, these comfortable compression socks keep you feeling supported and comfortable during a long day of travel. Best of all, they’ll still smell fresh once you arrive at your destination, thanks to anti-odor technology — and they dry super fast in case you have to wash them on the go.