Less than 40% of fourth-graders are attending full in-person school, and less than 30% of eighth-graders, new data shows

(CNN) The nation's school districts are making strides in their efforts to reopen, but new data shows that many more students are still learning fully remotely than fully in-person. Just 39% of fourth-graders are attending full-time in-person school and just 29% of eighth-graders, according to data released on Wednesday from the Department of Education's National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP).

The data comes from a nationwide survey of school districts, looking at Grade 4 and Grade 8, assessing mode of instruction available, what proportion of students are using each method, a breakdown of instruction method by race, attendance rates, as well as what percentage of teachers have received a Covid-19 vaccine.

About three-quarters of US public schools are open for full-time in-person or hybrid learning, but this new data shows that the percentage of students actually attending in-person is still the minority.

For the mode of instruction available to fourth-graders, 51% of schools were open for full-time in-person, and 32% were open for hybrid. 82% of all schools surveyed offered a remote learning program.

The survey said for the month of February 2021, 39% of fourth-graders were attending fully in-person, 18% attended hybrid, and 42% were fully remote.

