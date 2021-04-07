Off-duty Pentagon police officer shot and killed two people he believed were breaking into a car, police say

(CNN) An off-duty federal police officer shot and killed two people he believed had broken into a car in Maryland on Wednesday morning, according to local authorities.

The incident happened at about 5 a.m. in the parking lot of a condominium complex in Takoma Park, Maryland, a suburb about 7 miles from Washington, DC.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired and were approached by an off-duty Pentagon Force Protection Agency police officer who said he thought a car was being burglarized, according to a statement from the Takoma Park Police Department.

"He engaged the suspects who failed to follow his direction," police said in the statement. "The suspects attempted to flee in a vehicle at which time the officer discharged his service weapon."

A short time later, police said, "two of the suspects involved arrived at Prince George's Hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds."

