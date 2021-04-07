21 people injured in 8-alarm fire at an apartment building in Queens, New York

(CNN) Over 350 firefighters are battling an eight-alarm fire that tore through an apartment building in Queens, New York, on Tuesday.

A total of 21 people were injured in the fire, according to the Fire Department of New York (FDNY) Deputy Assistant Chief Michael Gala. The injured includes 16 firefighters, two who suffered burns, and five civilians, according to Gala. None are facing life-threatening injuries.

The building houses around 150 apartments, according to Gala. About 240 people, or 90 families, have been displaced by the fire, Gala said. The Red Cross is on scene and assisting those families.

The fire was found in an apartment on the sixth floor of the building and quickly spread to the area between the apartment ceiling and the roof, known as the cockloft, according to the FDNY.

The occupant of the apartment fled the fire and left the door open, according to FDNY. Because the door was left open, the fire spread out into the hallway and spread much more rapidly, according to the FDNY. The fire has consumed one side of the building, said Gala.

Read More