2 sailors are hospitalized after a shooting at Maryland's Fort Detrick. Here's what we know

(CNN) Two sailors are hospitalized following a shooting Tuesday at a military installation in Frederick, Maryland, authorities said.

The US Navy identified the gunman as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a Navy hospital corpsman who was fatally shot by police. Fort Detrick officials told CNN he was posted at that installation. One victim is in critical condition but is stable, while the second victim is in serious condition but will likely be released Wednesday.

Both were taken from the scene by helicopter, police said.

The incident ended when the gunman was fatally shot by police after he brandished a weapon on the installations, Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said.

Authorities are investigating both the motive and circumstances surrounding the incident, Talley told reporters at an afternoon news conference. Here's what we know so far:

