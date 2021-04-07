Two massage therapists accusing NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson of misconduct during massages identified in news conference

(CNN) Two massage therapists who have accused Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of misconduct during massages identified themselves during a news conference Tuesday held by Tony Buzbee, an attorney for more than 20 women who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson.

Watson denies any wrongdoing. Immediately following the news conference, Deshaun Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin released a written statement, claiming that "Buzbee sought $100,000 in hush money on behalf of Ms. Solis to quietly settle the allegations the month before he filed the first lawsuit."

A tearful Ashley Solis, identified by Buzbee as the first woman to come forward and file a lawsuit alleging civil assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the NFL quarterback, read a statement during Tuesday's news conference, providing a few details to media about her alleged encounter with Watson.

Reading a prepared statement, Solis mentioned a moment during massage therapy where she says the quarterback's penis touched her. She did not elaborate further.

In Solis' lawsuit, she went into further detail about the encounter. Solis alleges in the lawsuit that "several times he (Watson) specifically kept trying to direct her to his penis."

