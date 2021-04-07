More than 5,000 people attended an illegal party at the Tonto National Forest in Arizona, officials say

(CNN) More than 5,000 people attended an unauthorized and illegal event at Tonto National Forest near Phoenix on Saturday, leading to multiple violations and one person being emergency evacuated, officials said.

Forest protection officers were patrolling near the Lower Sycamore Creek Recreation Area when they discovered thousands of people who were illegally gathered, the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a Facebook post

The event resulted in multiple violations, including DUIs, speeding and reckless vehicle operation, blocking roadways, and illegal use of fireworks, the service said.

"Campers and partiers restricted access by taping off sections of the main road to designate their camping area and vehicles were parked all along the main roads. Two quads colliding -- one person was medevac'd out by helicopter due to the restrictions caused by the partiers," forest service officials said.

There were reports of seven vehicle accidents and several stolen off-highway motor vehicles, authorities said.

