Miscarriages are a normal, if distressing, part of childbearing. About 20% of recognized pregnancies miscarry, mostly in the first months of gestation. And yet many workplaces have been slow to recognize the physical and emotional impact of these losses on their employees. When I miscarried my first pregnancy at 11 weeks, I was lucky enough to be a graduate student with a flexible schedule and an understanding dissertation committee. But not everyone is so fortunate.

Last month New Zealand broke new ground with a national policy of "Bereavement Leave" following miscarriage. This is a welcome development for all who care about workers' well-being and workplace equity. But post-miscarriage leave policies need a different name. A language of "loss," not "bereavement," would better support the full range of experiences and understandings of miscarriage.

The term "bereavement" dictates a particular emotional and existential interpretation of what is in fact a complicated and ambiguous event for many who experience it. Putting the term into policy unnecessarily imposes a single interpretation, forecloses other possibilities that carry less emotional burden, and may even impose a new burden of guilt and shame on those who seek a different way to understand miscarriage.

"Bereavement" is a word used to describe what occurs after the death of a loved one. For some people, this describes their emotions and their interpretation of the situation after an early pregnancy loss. For others, the loss of a wanted pregnancy may be sad and disturbing, but not equivalent to the death of a child. Pressuring those people to accept this interpretation may exacerbate their distress.

When a friend or acquaintance of mine suffers a miscarriage, I always say, "I'm sorry for your loss." This phrasing, commonly used for condolence messages, appropriately acknowledges the gravity of the situation for someone who regards their miscarriage as the death of a child. But it also holds space for other experiences of loss: the loss of a dream, or possibility, or expectation. It can acknowledge disappointment and sadness that may not be bereavement, but is nonetheless real and deserves recognition.

