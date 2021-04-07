Can your unvaccinated children visit family indoors? What you should know

There are few no-risk activities during the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are ways to mitigate risks. Fully vaccinated people are, of course, at much lower risk of contracting and spreading coronavirus than people who haven't been vaccinated. CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen advises approaching your activity decisions with that in mind.

(CNN) At this point of the pandemic, the idea of visiting extended family again may be a bright spot after a dark year.

Some people have been vaccinated against coronavirus, but the risks associated with spending time around others outside of your household haven't been fully eradicated.

"The tough part is that right now, I think that we all still need to be vigilant in everything we do, whether we're vaccinated or not," said Dr. Ada Stewart, a family physician with Cooperative Health in Columbia, South Carolina, and the president of the American Academy of Family Physicians.

"It does make a difference if you're vaccinated, especially if you have family members that are vaccinated and then you all can gather in a different way," Stewart said. "So, there is a slight difference, but everyone still needs to follow the public health measures recommended from the (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)."

What to do if you're vaccinated