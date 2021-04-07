(CNN) —

Ring is back at it again with yet another video doorbell, the Video Doorbell 4. And for those not keeping track at home, this doorbell quickly follows the release of Video Doorbell Wired and the Video Doorbell Pro 2. Ring’s lineup feels crowded but in the company’s defense, each video doorbell announced in 2021 so far has had a specific use case in mind.

The $59 Doorbell Wired is an affordable entry-level option, whereas the $249 Pro 2 is a high-end product filled with features. The $199 Video Doorbell 4 is sort of a middle ground with a flexible install and upgraded motion detection skills. It’s up preorder now, with shipments starting April 28.

Alongside another doorbell, Ring is updating the Floodlight Cam Wired Pro. It’s the second device in Ring’s lineup to implement the company’s 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View. These work to deliver better notifications and provide more details about who or what is detected. The $249 Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is up for preorder right now, with shipments scheduled to start on May 6.

Ring Video Doorbell 4

RING

The new Video Doorbell 4 shares the same design as the Doorbell 3 before it. And like that predecessor, it retains a chunky build to make room for a battery. The bottom of the housing comes off so you can remove the battery and recharge it. In fact, it’s larger than the Doorbell Wired and the Pro 2.

As for battery life, Ring says it will vary based on usage, settings and how often features like motion detection are triggered. However, if you have existing doorbell wiring and don’t want to deal with periodically charging the battery, you can hardwire it as well.

Doorbell 4’s claim to fame is color pre-roll videos. This feature captures four seconds of color video before a motion event is triggered, this way you can see what happened and cause the event. It’s the first time Ring has brought color pre-roll to a battery-powered doorbell.

The Video Doorbell 3 Plus featured black and white pre-roll videos last year. We like this feature for the added peace-of-mind it brings so you know exactly what someone was doing before they walked up to your door. It’s especially in those instances where Ring only records the very end of someone walking by your door and out of the camera’s view.

Another feature the Video Doorbell 4 includes is Quick Replies. When enabled, the Doorbell 4 will play pre-recorded messages letting a delivery driver know where to leave a package. It’s handy, but as we noted in Pro 2 needs some work on the delivery and timing.

The camera will capture 1080p HD video, with built-in two-way audio so you can talk to whoever is at your door, customizable motion zones and advanced motion detection. Ring Protect subscribers also gain the ability to enable rich notifications and people-only motion detection.

Ring will continue to sell the Video Doorbell 3 and 3+ for $179 and $199, respectively. It’s a slight price cut, but remember the Video Doorbell 4 is also just $199. Preorders are open now and deliveries start in just a few weeks on April 28.

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro

RING

Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro 2 left us impressed with its 3D motion and Bird’s Eye View features. Both of these deliver better motion detection (and alerts), along with mapping out where a visitor walked before pressing the doorbell button. In fact, in that very review, we stated that we hoped Ring would bring this same technology to more of its products.

And now, a few days later, Ring has delivered.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro is the second product in its lineup featuring 3D motion and bird’s eye view. With these, you’ll be able to more accurately set the distance at which motion alerts are triggered. Additionally you’ll see an overhead map with color-coded dots to indicate where a visitor walked as they approached and passed the camera’s field-of-view.

You can set specific areas you want the camera to monitor, or restrict areas with privacy zones. And if you’re a Ring Protect subscriber, you’ll get rich notifications on your phone.

The original Floodlight Cam, released four years ago, was in desperate need of a refresh. With a fresh design and new features, the $249 Floodlight Cam Wired Pro has a modern look that fits in with the rest of Ring’s recent products.

The Floodlight Cam Wired Pro feature list is long and impressive. The camera captures 1080p HDR video and color night vision. Two-way audio should sound clear and crisp with Ring’s Audio+ array microphone. There’s a 110db siren to scare would-be bad guys away, and two floodlights provide 2000 lumens of light on demand.

If you’ve been looking to add another security camera to your property and have an old floodlight you can replace or a spot to install one, the $249 Floodlight Cam Wired Pro deserves a look. It’s up for preorder now and will ship on May 6.