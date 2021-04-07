(CNN) —

Linen sheets are renowned for their uncanny ability to keep you cool during hot summer nights, in part because of their moisture-wicking, antibacterial attributes — great news for sweaty sleepers. And last month, we named Parachute’s Linen Sheet Set the best of the best when it comes to linen sheets. Now Parachute is giving us a reason to (reluctantly) get out of bed and get dressed: The brand just launched a line of linen loungewear that you’ll want to wear every day of the warmer seasons ahead.

Sure to be your new transitional wardrobe staples, Parachute’s linen offerings are as comfortable, breezy, lightweight and easy to wear as you’d expect from the low-key, Los Angeles-based lifestyle brand. The collection includes six pieces in a neutral palette of cream Bone, muted rust Clay and gray Cole that you’ll want to mix and match:

Women’s Linen Tank ($49; parachutehome.com )

Women’s Linen Top ($74; parachutehome.com )

Women’s Linen Sleep Shirt ($99; parachutehome.com )

Women’s Linen Pant ($74; parachutehome.com )

Women’s Linen Short ($49; parachutehome.com )

Unisex Linen Robe ($99; parachutehome.com)

Parachute Parachute Linen Loungewear

Each of the pieces is ideal for lounging around the house, and they’re versatile enough to be worn out too (perhaps with the exception of the robe, but you do you). Pair any of the tops with jeans or a flowy skirt for the perfect summery fit, or throw on a classic white tee over the pants or shorts for a super-comfy outfit that’s well suited to a day of running errands or an afternoon lounging at the park.

Plus, as with the brand’s linen bedding, Parachute’s Portugal-made linen loungewear is Oeko-Tex certified, meaning the fabric is safely made without any harmful chemicals or synthetics.

Parachute Parachute Linen Loungewear

Parachute sent over some linen loungewear for me to try for myself — specifically, the Linen Tank and Linen Pant in Clay — and they’re both ideal pieces for warmer temperatures. I can’t help but feel put together yet still ultra comfortable while wearing them as a matching set at home, though they’re equally stylish as separates for a spring day out. And both at home and outside, the clothes are positively airy.

Prices range from $49 for the tank or shorts to $99 for the sleep shirt or robe, and each style is available in sizes XS through XL. They’re all available to shop now on Parachute’s site.