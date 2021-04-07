(CNN) —

You already know Lululemon for its incredible leggings, which have gotten many of us through a year of at-home pilates, yoga, barre and (occasionally half-hearted) cardio workouts. But the brand is also getting into the home fitness game with the Mirror, a home gym that happens to look like a stylish mirror. And just in time for Mother’s Day, Lululemon and Mirror are teaming up to offer a great deal when you purchase the Mirror.

From now until May 9, Mirror is offering free shipping and white-glove delivery (worth $350) with your purchase — as well as a bonus $100 Lululemon gift card so you can get a new pair of leggings or top to wear as you get through your workout class. Just use code MOTHERSDAY21 to snag the offer.

Mirror ($1,495 plus $39/month subscription, mirror.co)

If you haven’t heard of Mirror, this is no ordinary sheet of glass; it’s actually a device that streams at-home workouts right onto its surface, so you can work out with a virtual instructor and check in on your posture doing asanas, poses and exercises at the same time. It’s also a super stylish piece of home decor: It’s designed to hang on your wall or lean against it with a brushed metal frame in brass or black. In fact, when you walk by it, you wouldn’t even be able to tell it’s what’s powering your workouts. You’ll pay $1,495 for the device itself, and then subscriptions for the 50+ genres of fitness classes are available starting at $39 each month. (For more on what it’s like to use it, check out our in-depth review here).

And just in case you need some inspiration about what to spend that Lululemon gift card on, we’ve got your back:

Women’s Energy Bra Long Line Ribbed Medium Support, B-D Cup ($58; lululemon.com)

Perfect for a quick workout in front of the Mirror, this long-line sports bra keeps things supported while looking great with your favorite pair of leggings. Plus, you can throw it on under a sweatshirt for lounging afterward without all the additional bulk of a T-shirt.

Women’s Align Pant 25” ($98; lululemon.com)

Consider these leggings the perfect motivation to work out — you might actually be excited to pull these patterned, supportive tights on for your early morning Mirror sesh. Bonus: They’re super-soft thanks to their buttery Nulu fabric and come in three different inseam lengths. Not to mention, they’re Underscored’s pick for best workout leggings.

The Fundamental Oversized T-Shirt ($68; lululemon.com)

A good basic T-shirt is hard to find, and this one is truly all about the fundamentals: a relaxed fit to move around in, anti-odor tech and a palette of soft, modern colors that go with everything — but definitely aren’t your usual white, black and navy.

Women’s Ribbed Contoured High-Rise Short 8” ($68; lululemon.com)

On trend for spring, fantastic for yoga and super-comfy to lounge in, these shorts are perfect for at-home days and switching between the laptop and the mat. They’re made with sweat-wicking fabric and pair perfectly with your favorite oversized hoodie after your cooldown.

The Yoga Kit ($108; lululemon.com)

Everything you need for your first workout classes, all in one kit: a comfy mat for striking your poses, a block to help support you as you ease into a position and a towel to keep sweat from dripping in your eyes halfway through your Mirror workout (because trust, it will).

