(CNN) —

Whether you’ve played around with press-ons before or you’re thinking about getting pressed for the first time, we got the scoop on putting them on and getting them off from Effie Skourides, manicurist at Green Tangerine Salon and Spa in Boston, and New York-based celebrity nail artist Gina Edwards.

Before applying, it’s important to prep and clean your existing nails. “The best tip is to work on a clean surface, making sure there are no oils or debris on the nail,” says Edwards.

Skourides adds, “Make sure to lightly buff the natural nail with a buffer to prep the nail. Try to avoid a coarse file as this could damage or weaken the natural nail bed.”

And when you’re ready to apply? “The best way for applying press-on nails is to measure the nails prior to application, ensuring that the nails do not overlap the side grooves,” explains Edwards.

Both Edwards and Skourides recommended Impress and Kiss press-on nails, and we rounded up some of our tried-and-loved picks as well, all of which can give you spring-ready nails in a flash.

Luxury press-on nails

Rebecca Minkoff Impress Nails Desert Glow ($11.94; amazon.com)

Rebecca Minkoff Impress Nails Desert Glow

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff was inspired by the idea of wanderlust for her press-on nail collection with Impress, and in times like these, a vacation-inspired manicure really isn’t a bad idea.

Kiss Everlasting French Nail Kit Medium Infinite Nails ($4.99; amazon.com and $5.99; target.com)

Kiss Everlasting French Nail Kit Medium Infinite Nails

After a few years out of fashion, French manicures are back, with celebs like Kate Hudson and Bella Hadid regularly rocking the look. Cop the style with these medium-length press-ons.

Kiss Products 28 Kiss Acrylic Nude French Nails ($8.89; target.com)

Kiss Products 28 Kiss Acrylic Nude French Nails

These light pink nails have a subtle French tip and are an ideal everyday look — even if you’re just going to the couch every day.

Chillhouse Chill Tips Reusable Press-On Manicure Kit ($16; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Chillhouse Chill Tips Reusable Press-On Manicure Kit

These salon-quality tips from Urban Outfitters come in seven different stunning colorways, including our personal favorite, a wavy mix of pink and white.

Kiss Glam Fantasy Ultimate Illusion 28 Nails ($7.99; amazon.com)

Kiss Glam Fantasy Ultimate Illusion 28 Nails

The best part about press-on nails? You don’t have to sit in a salon for hours for a detailed design. But with this high-rated set, you’ll look like you did.

Broadway Nails Impress Press-On Manicure, Tweetheart ($9.54; amazon.com)

Broadway Nails Impress Press-On Manicure, Tweetheart

These top-selling, anything-but-basic red nails come with glitter-covered accent nails that take the look to the next level.

Kiss Impress False Nails Accents So Unexpected ($8.99; cvs.com)

Kiss Impress False Nails Accents So Unexpected

Matte pink nails with silver chevron accents are just about as cute as you can get.

Kiss Gold Finger Posh Queen ($7.99; amazon.com)

Kiss Gold Finger Posh Queen

Amazon reviewers love these nails, with one writing, “I received many compliments, they look like acrylics, very sturdy and thick. I love how pretty they are.”

Kiss Impress Nails Wannabe Star ($5.99; target.com)

Target Kiss Impress Nails Wannabe Star

If dark nails are your thing, this pack has mostly matte navy nails, and some sparkling ones that make for a perfect accent.

Kiss Glam Fantasy Ultimate Diamond ($7.99; amazon.com)

Kiss Glam Fantasy Ultimate Diamond

These nails have a glam “diamond effect” for extra impact.

Kiss Gold Finger Luxury Design Long Length ($8.13; amazon.com)

Kiss Gold Finger Luxury Design Long Length

If you miss your long nails terribly, these are lengthier press-ons than most others, plus they’re super glamorous.

Kiss Gold Finger Gel Glam Black Stiletto Style ($5.88; amazon.com)

Kiss Gold Finger Gel Glam Black Stiletto Style

If all-black everything is your vibe, these sharp and sassy press-ons are great for trying out a stiletto look without having to completely change your lifestyle.

Press-on removal

And when you’re ready to remove your press-ons, it’s important to focus on keeping your nails healthy. “If you are working with an adhesive nail (not glue) you can easily remove with warm water or olive or cuticle oil,” Edwards says. “This will leave no damage to the nails.”