Amazon simply has it all. From pantry essentials to cleaning supplies to clothes and accessories, we trust that we can find that one thing we’re looking for. But when we think about home essentials, Amazon might not be the first place we’d look.

But let’s change that, because the retailer has a great selection of furniture, decor and organization products that you should know about. We’ve scoured through the Amazon Home selection for the coolest top-rated items that are sure to make living easy — all under $100. Just keep reading and get ready to add everything to cart.

Luxu Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 4 ($21.88, originally $36.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Luxu Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 4

We’re loving the look of these glass coffee mugs that give a classic, modern touch to your morning brew or bedtime tea.

Nearly Natural Faux Sansevieria With Black Planter ($82.91, originally $110.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Nearly Natural Faux Sansevieria With Black Planter

Although real snake plants are notoriously easy to take care of, some of us don’t want that internal stress of keeping a plant alive. If that’s you, grab this faux version to add a touch of greenery to your space.

Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer ($9.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer

You don’t often see innovation within the realm of kitchen drawer organizers, but this design has seriously changed the game by using stacked compartments that help you save drawer space.

Rivet Asher Round Upholstered Storage Ottoman ($81.92; amazon.com)

Amazon Rivet Asher Round Upholstered Storage Ottoman

Available in five stylish colors, this ottoman can serve as additional storage, extra seating or just a hint of decor.

Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids ($14.97, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids

These silicone stretch lids make food storage easy because they fit directly on bowls of various sizes. Keep these around and you won’t ever hunt for the matching container lid again.

Hydroluxe Dual 2-in-1 Shower Head System ($25.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hydroluxe Dual 2-in-1 Shower Head System

Once you try this system you’ll never go back. It features both a rain shower head and a handheld head with hose that can be used in five different settings for your most customized shower yet. Want more inspiration? Check out our best shower heads of 2021 here.

Danjor 4 Piece Hotel Premium Bed Sheets (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Danjor 4-Piece Hotel Premium Bed Sheets

Eager for your next vacation? Get yourself a set of these premium bed sheets for a slumber that rivals the experience of your favorite hotel.

Yamazaki Home Tower Ladle Holder Lid Stand ($18.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Yamazaki Home Tower Ladle Holder Lid Stand

Seemingly every time we cook, there’s always the question of “Where should I actually place my lids and cooking utensils so they’re not in a giant, messy pile?” Simplify your life with this stand that conveniently holds your tools (or even a cookbook), to free up counter space and avoid unnecessary mess.

Home Hero Chef Knife 7-Piece Set ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Home Hero Chef Knife 7-Piece Set

What sets this knife set apart is the included acrylic stand that properly displays each knife — a modern departure from the traditional knife block that’s likely in your kitchen.

Benevolence LA Matte Black Eucalyptus & Chamomile Candle ($16.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Benevolence LA Matte Black Eucalyptus & Chamomile Candle

Relax after a long day with this candle that smells of eucalyptus and chamomile, and will look nice displayed on your counter too.

Coop Home Goods Adjustable Loft Pillow ($59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Coop Home Goods Adjustable Loft Pillow

From increased productivity to beauty sleep, a good night’s rest is literally essential. Treat yourself to some additional comfort with this adjustable loft pillow that’s generated nearly 30,000 5-star reviews.

Kitchen Gizmo Snap N’ Strain Strainer ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Strainer

If you struggle to properly strain your food, give this Snap N’ Strain strainer a try. It uses clips to fit nearly all pots, pans and bowls to strain without excess spillage.

Kimdio Face Design Ceramic Vase ($25.99, originally $27.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Kimdio Face Design Ceramic Vase

Contrast your favorite bouquet with a patterned vase like this white ceramic one that’s hand-painted with an black-outlined abstract face design.

Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker ($69.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker

Always dreamed of making your own soft serve? Luckily for under $100, you can score this machine that allows you to turn ingredients into a tasty dessert in just 20 minutes, simply by putting everything into the bowl and turning it on.

Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket ($32.99,originally $35.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket

A cozy blanket is a must for any home. Opt for this sherpa fleece option in a lovely patterned design that one reviewer even said is “the softest, most comfortable blanket [they] have ever felt.”

Iris USA Metal Garment Rack With Shelves ($91.48; amazon.com)

Amazon Iris USA Metal Garment Rack With Shelves

Whether you need proper coat storage or simply want to display iconic pieces of your wardrobe, this garment rack is a great solution, especially with the added shelving.

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy ($49.97; amazon.com)

Amazon Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy

This bathtub caddy will make any bath an ultra-luxurious experience. Available in seven finishes, this is made for two, with compartments to hold your book, tablet, drink or whatever else.

Rolanstar Console Table ($79.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Rolanstar Console Table

Spruce up your entryway with this console table that’s the perfect size for smaller decorations and anything you need to store close to your front door. The rustic design is an added bonus.

Grosche Milano Moka Pot ($34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Grosche Milano Moka Pot

We’ve been obsessed with moka pots for their ability to produce tasty and robust coffee right on your stovetop. If you’re looking for an affordable option that rivals its more pricey counterparts, give the Grosche Milano option a go.

Hblife Acrylic Tissue Dispenser ($18.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Hblife Acrylic Tissue Dispenser

If the tissue boxes from your local drugstore don’t match your aesthetic, switch to this acrylic tissue dispenser that’ll add a sophisticated touch around your house.

Ollieroo 3 Tier Corner Bamboo Shelf ($34.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Ollieroo 3 Tier Corner Bamboo Shelf

Looking for a space-saving storage option for that corner of your kitchen? Consider this 3-tier bamboo shelf that gives you space to display your kitchen essentials.

Nuloom Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug (starting at $69; amazon.com)

Amazon Nuloom Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

This jute rug is a versatile piece that you can move around your home with ease. Handcrafted in India, this rug gives rustic vibes that adds a bit of texture and dimension to your space.

Miulee Velvet Pillow Covers, Pack of 2 (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Miulee Velvet Pillow Covers, Pack of 2

There’s something about velvet that feels chic and welcoming, especially in a fun color. That’s why we’re loving these pillow covers to jazz up our sofa, beds or patio furniture.

Sharecook Matte Silverware Set, Set of 20 ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sharecook Matte Silverware Set, Set of 20

Your silverware can totally make a statement too. This matte gold 20-piece set will make any meal feel like luxury dining.

Mydethun Moon Lamp ($16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Mydethun Moon Lamp

We love a unique lamp moment. This moon lamp is out of this world, and even allows you to adjust the color and brightness of the light.

Potey Black Ceramic Hobnail Patterned Planter Pots ($29.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Potey Black Ceramic Hobnail Patterned Planter Pots

The hobnail pattern of these ceramic planter pots caught our eye. We think the texture would make an excellent addition to our decor while safely housing our plant babies. It’s also worth noting that these pots have received nearly 1,200 5-star ratings.