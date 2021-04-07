Amazon simply has it all. From pantry essentials to cleaning supplies to clothes and accessories, we trust that we can find that one thing we’re looking for. But when we think about home essentials, Amazon might not be the first place we’d look.
But let’s change that, because the retailer has a great selection of furniture, decor and organization products that you should know about. We’ve scoured through the Amazon Home selection for the coolest top-rated items that are sure to make living easy — all under $100. Just keep reading and get ready to add everything to cart.
Luxu Glass Coffee Mugs, Set of 4 ($21.88, originally $36.95; amazon.com)
We’re loving the look of these glass coffee mugs that give a classic, modern touch to your morning brew or bedtime tea.
Nearly Natural Faux Sansevieria With Black Planter ($82.91, originally $110.99; amazon.com)
Although real snake plants are notoriously easy to take care of, some of us don’t want that internal stress of keeping a plant alive. If that’s you, grab this faux version to add a touch of greenery to your space.
Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer ($9.99; amazon.com)
You don’t often see innovation within the realm of kitchen drawer organizers, but this design has seriously changed the game by using stacked compartments that help you save drawer space.
Rivet Asher Round Upholstered Storage Ottoman ($81.92; amazon.com)
Available in five stylish colors, this ottoman can serve as additional storage, extra seating or just a hint of decor.
Modfamily Silicone Stretch Lids ($14.97, originally $15.99; amazon.com)
These silicone stretch lids make food storage easy because they fit directly on bowls of various sizes. Keep these around and you won’t ever hunt for the matching container lid again.
Hydroluxe Dual 2-in-1 Shower Head System ($25.99, originally $54.99; amazon.com)
Once you try this system you’ll never go back. It features both a rain shower head and a handheld head with hose that can be used in five different settings for your most customized shower yet. Want more inspiration? Check out our best shower heads of 2021 here.
Danjor 4 Piece Hotel Premium Bed Sheets (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)
Eager for your next vacation? Get yourself a set of these premium bed sheets for a slumber that rivals the experience of your favorite hotel.
Yamazaki Home Tower Ladle Holder Lid Stand ($18.99; amazon.com)
Seemingly every time we cook, there’s always the question of “Where should I actually place my lids and cooking utensils so they’re not in a giant, messy pile?” Simplify your life with this stand that conveniently holds your tools (or even a cookbook), to free up counter space and avoid unnecessary mess.
Home Hero Chef Knife 7-Piece Set ($29.99; amazon.com)
What sets this knife set apart is the included acrylic stand that properly displays each knife — a modern departure from the traditional knife block that’s likely in your kitchen.
Benevolence LA Matte Black Eucalyptus & Chamomile Candle ($16.95; amazon.com)
Relax after a long day with this candle that smells of eucalyptus and chamomile, and will look nice displayed on your counter too.
Coop Home Goods Adjustable Loft Pillow ($59.99; amazon.com)
From increased productivity to beauty sleep, a good night’s rest is literally essential. Treat yourself to some additional comfort with this adjustable loft pillow that’s generated nearly 30,000 5-star reviews.
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N’ Strain Strainer ($16.99; amazon.com)
If you struggle to properly strain your food, give this Snap N’ Strain strainer a try. It uses clips to fit nearly all pots, pans and bowls to strain without excess spillage.
Kimdio Face Design Ceramic Vase ($25.99, originally $27.99; amazon.com)
Contrast your favorite bouquet with a patterned vase like this white ceramic one that’s hand-painted with an black-outlined abstract face design.
Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Ice Cream & Sorbet Maker ($69.95; amazon.com)
Always dreamed of making your own soft serve? Luckily for under $100, you can score this machine that allows you to turn ingredients into a tasty dessert in just 20 minutes, simply by putting everything into the bowl and turning it on.
Lomao Sherpa Fleece Blanket ($32.99,originally $35.99; amazon.com)
A cozy blanket is a must for any home. Opt for this sherpa fleece option in a lovely patterned design that one reviewer even said is “the softest, most comfortable blanket [they] have ever felt.”
Iris USA Metal Garment Rack With Shelves ($91.48; amazon.com)
Whether you need proper coat storage or simply want to display iconic pieces of your wardrobe, this garment rack is a great solution, especially with the added shelving.
Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bathtub Caddy ($49.97; amazon.com)
This bathtub caddy will make any bath an ultra-luxurious experience. Available in seven finishes, this is made for two, with compartments to hold your book, tablet, drink or whatever else.
Rolanstar Console Table ($79.99; amazon.com)
Spruce up your entryway with this console table that’s the perfect size for smaller decorations and anything you need to store close to your front door. The rustic design is an added bonus.
Grosche Milano Moka Pot ($34.99; amazon.com)
We’ve been obsessed with moka pots for their ability to produce tasty and robust coffee right on your stovetop. If you’re looking for an affordable option that rivals its more pricey counterparts, give the Grosche Milano option a go.
Hblife Acrylic Tissue Dispenser ($18.99, originally $19.99; amazon.com)
If the tissue boxes from your local drugstore don’t match your aesthetic, switch to this acrylic tissue dispenser that’ll add a sophisticated touch around your house.
Ollieroo 3 Tier Corner Bamboo Shelf ($34.99; amazon.com)
Looking for a space-saving storage option for that corner of your kitchen? Consider this 3-tier bamboo shelf that gives you space to display your kitchen essentials.
Nuloom Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug (starting at $69; amazon.com)
This jute rug is a versatile piece that you can move around your home with ease. Handcrafted in India, this rug gives rustic vibes that adds a bit of texture and dimension to your space.
Miulee Velvet Pillow Covers, Pack of 2 (starting at $10.99; amazon.com)
There’s something about velvet that feels chic and welcoming, especially in a fun color. That’s why we’re loving these pillow covers to jazz up our sofa, beds or patio furniture.
Sharecook Matte Silverware Set, Set of 20 ($44.99, originally $59.99; amazon.com)
Your silverware can totally make a statement too. This matte gold 20-piece set will make any meal feel like luxury dining.
Mydethun Moon Lamp ($16.99; amazon.com)
We love a unique lamp moment. This moon lamp is out of this world, and even allows you to adjust the color and brightness of the light.
Potey Black Ceramic Hobnail Patterned Planter Pots ($29.99; amazon.com)
The hobnail pattern of these ceramic planter pots caught our eye. We think the texture would make an excellent addition to our decor while safely housing our plant babies. It’s also worth noting that these pots have received nearly 1,200 5-star ratings.