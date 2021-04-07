Buddhist monk rescued from flooded cave after being trapped for days

(CNN) Thai rescue workers said on Wednesday they had freed a Buddhist monk trapped inside a flooded cave in Thailand's Phitsanulok province, after he went inside days ago to meditate.

The monk, identified by a local rescue unit as 46-year-old Phra Ajarn Manas, was on a pilgrimage from another province and entered the Phra Sai Ngam cave on Saturday.

An unseasonal rainstorm that struck on Sunday and continued through Tuesday flooded parts of the cave while he was inside, the local rescue unit said on its Facebook page.

The unit said residents in the area told them the monk was trapped inside the cave on Tuesday afternoon. Rescue workers went in looking for him but had to call off their operation after about an hour due to rising water levels.

Pictures on the unit's Facebook page showed the monk on Wednesday sitting inside the cave surrounded by rescue workers and having his blood pressure taken.

