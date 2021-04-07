Eight months pregnant athlete clinches Taekwondo gold medal

(CNN) A heavily pregnant Nigerian athlete has clinched a gold medal at the ongoing National Sports Festival, securing gold in the multi-sport event, which happens every two years in the country.

Aminat Idrees, 26, who is eight months pregnant, won in the Mixed Poomsae category in Taekwondo, organizers said Monday, describing her achievements as "inspiring."

Idrees, who could be seen in a footage shared on Twitter demonstrating different combat techniques, also picked up other medals in a non-combat simulated category of Taekwondo known as Poomsae.

Idrees told CNN Wednesday that she feels elated by her accomplishment at the event which took place in Edo State.

"It's such a privilege for me. I just decided to give it a try after training a couple of times... It feels really good," she said.

