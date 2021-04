(CNN) The designer of a T-shirt worn by Jay-Z, featuring a historic Kenyan mosque, has apologized to clerics who criticized the use of its image.

Jay-Z was spotted wearing the T-shirt showing Lamu's Riyadha Mosque on March 30, as he came out of a restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

Images were uploaded to Instagram by both the T-shirt designer Zeddie Loky , who is Kenyan, and the clothing brand, blkburd genes

On April 3, the Riyadha Mosque posted a letter to Loky on its Facebook page, saying the management committee and worshipers were "disturbed and actually feel insulted" by the photos of Jay-Z wearing the T-shirt, which features a green image of the mosque on a white background, with the word "Lamu" printed above it.

Jay-Z was wearing the T-shirt in Santa Monica, California, on March 30.

"Rest assured, we neither consider it an honor nor a privilege for the Historical Mosque and its Founder Habib Swaleh," the letter reads.

