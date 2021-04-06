Navy hospital corpsman wounded 2 sailors before being killed at Maryland's Fort Detrick, officials say

(CNN) A Navy sailor shot and wounded two other sailors at a facility in the Maryland city of Frederick on Tuesday morning before driving to the US military's nearby Fort Detrick, where police shot and killed him, authorities said.

The US Navy tweeted that the shooter was a Navy hospital corpsman, and Fort Detrick officials told CNN that he was posted at that installation.

They identified him as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, whose rank was E-4.

"We are still investigating motive, investigating the exact circumstances," Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley told reporters at an afternoon news conference.

The gunman was stopped at the post's gates, but before the vehicle could be searched the shooter took off. He was stopped about 1/2 mile onto the installation, where he got out of the car, brandished a weapon and was shot by police, Talley told reporters.

