A Michigan university is offering college students a scholarship to study cannabis

(CNN) Students at Lake Superior State University have had the unique opportunity to pursue a degree in cannabis chemistry since 2019. Now, they can also get cash to do it.

The university in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, is offering its first cannabis chemistry scholarship.

Steadfast Labs , a cannabis testing facility in Hazel Park, Michigan, is funding an annual $1,200 scholarship for students pursuing a degree in cannabis chemistry at LSSU.

"We're committed to encouraging and supporting the best scientific talent," Avram Zallen, founder and CEO of Steadfast Labs told CNN. "We believe that education is the key to raising the level of safety and integrity in the industry -- education of the consumer and education within the industry."

"The scholarship reinforces key components of our vision statement: being vanguard-focused and driving social mobility," LSSU President Dr. Rodney S. Hanley said.